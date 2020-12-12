It wasn't on the agenda, but the city’s business license fee resurfaced at Thursday night’s committee meetings at City Hall.
The ordinance establishing the required business license with a $50 fee lingered on city council agendas throughout the summer before being finally adopted after a third reading. It is to go into effect in 2021 with the fee due date set for Jan. 2.
Downtown merchant Rick Schoenberger asked just prior to the start of Thursday’s committee meetings to be added to the agenda. He said many small businesses can’t afford to pay the fee after facing financial hardships and adversities brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the pandemic struck last spring, many non-essential businesses had to close or reduce the capacity of the number of customers that could be served in order to obey social distancing protocols mandated by the state. Many customers just stayed away. He also cited the increase in the costs of product and materials that businesses had to absorb while they continued to pay the rent and regular monthly bills throughout the summer and fall. He asked the council members if the council could provide relief by waiving the $50 fee for those businesses hit the hardest.
Council members looked to city attorney Grant Ragland for guidance. He said the ordinance could be amended and passed after three readings. Those readings could take place as early as the next regular council meeting on Dec. 17.
The problem is that the ordinance must treat everyone equally. It was pointed out that many businesses have already obtained their license by filling out the required information forms and paying the fee. If waiving the fee is suddenly permissible to a business declaring a hardship, then those who already paid the fee should be eligible for a refund. Who is to judge which businesses have suffered a hardship?
Fire Chief Marc Lowery said the fire department, which is the permitting authority for the city, has worked the projected license fees into the department’s 2021 budget. He said he understands the businesses’ situation and he could see postponing the collection of the fee until sometime later in the year. Refunding fees already collected would be an inconvenience and extra burden on the city’s part, it was noted.
Wording the amendment to the ordinance was discussed, but it was decided to take the matter before the full council to determine if waivers or refunds would be granted to those businesses that request them.
Once government agencies get a tax (or fee) passed, it never goes away.
