The Harrison City Council met Thursday night and approved an ordinance amending a section of the city’s business license ordinance waiving the application fee for the year 2021.
During committee meetings last week, the council heard a request from a business owner that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a hardship for many businesses and a request was made to waive the annual $50 application fee.
In response, an amendment to the ordinance was presented to the full council Thursday night. It was passed after being placed on three consecutive readings. It was adopted with an emergency clause to put it into effect immediately after publication.
It states that the fee shall be waived for the year 2021 under the following circumstances: Any business required to file an application pursuant to this ordinance may request a waiver of the 2021 application fee. The business must do so in writing prior to Jan. 2, 2021, stating that they are affected by COVID-19 and that the application fee would be an undue financial hardship. No specific words are required; only a simple statement in writing as outlined in this paragraph. The fee would then be waived for the 2021 calendar year.
The business license application shall still be due. Only application fees for the calendar year 2021 are affected by this Amendment.
Mayor Jerry Jackson said the city has already received several hundred payments for the business license. If somebody wants that money returned the city will write a refund check. Requests for the fee waiver must be made in writing before Jan. 1.
