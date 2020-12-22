Even though the city has waived the fee for business licenses in 2021, the information obtained through the process is still important to have on file.
The Harrison Fire Department’s inspection division handles documentation for the business license program. The $50 business license fee helps with administration of the program.
But Clint Nichols, HFD division chief, said the program is used to help keep home and business insurance premiums as low as possible.
A company called the Insurance Services Office, or ISO, creates ratings for fire departments and their surrounding communities. In the ISO rating system, the lower number the better. In 2019, ISO gave Harrison a rating of 2 for the first time.
Inspection of each business is part of ISO requirements so each business is documented. That can include what types of materials are stored or the emergency exit plan in case of fire or other disaster.
Applications for business licenses can be picked up at Fire Station #1 located at 120 South Spring Street next door to City Hall. You can also visit cityofharrison.com to download a business license application.
If you have questions about the business license program or need help with an application, call 8700-741-6384 and talk with the HFD’s administrative assistant, Judy McElroy.
