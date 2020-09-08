The sixth annual Baxter Choice Awards were recently held as part of the Baxter Regional Medical Center Nurses Week celebration. The Baxter Choice Awards are peer nominated awards to honor RNs and LPNs at BRMC for exuding the Baxter Regional ICARE values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence. There were over 100 nominees and 21 award recipients. Awards were presented by Shannon Nachtigal, MSN, RN, NEA–BC, BRMC VP/chief nursing officer.
Haley Tyler, RN and Susan Musgrove, RN won the Servant's Heart Award. This award is presented annually to Baxter Regional nurses that sets an excellent example for the rest of the nursing staff, inspires coworkers and excels in nursing.
Congratulations to the 2020 Baxter Choice Award winners: Sandy Jefferson, ADN, RN- 4, south-stepdown; LaJeana Dorst, ADN, RN- 3, east-acute rehab; Pam Chambers, ADN, RN, CCRN - ICU; Beverly Crabb, RN - float; Nathaniel Blanton, BSN, RN - vascular surgery; Crystal Brightwell, MSN, RN, PMH-RN-BC - 3 south/6 south; Andrea Lewis, ADN, RN, CCRN - ICU; ChristinaBrown, ADN, RN - 3E-acute rehab; Darren Calhoun, ADN, RN - clinical informatics; Anthony Reed, MSN, MBA, RN - 3E-Acute Rehab, Lorrie Stridor, BSN, RN - home health; Kamie swanson, BSN, RN - 3E-acute rehab; Jodi Bodenhamer, ADN, RN CDCES; Hannah Blasdel, BSN, RN - ICU; Haley Tyler, BSN, RN - women & newborn care center; Susan Musgrove, MSN, RN - ICU; Jennifer Bohrtz, BSN, RN - nursing administration.
