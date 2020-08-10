FAYETTEVILLE. — A fall off in consumer spending is driving a major drop in the second quarter estimate of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to an analysis released Thursday by the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.   

“The second quarter estimate of gross domestic product is arguably the most comprehensive look yet at the impact of COVID-19 and the response to on the nation’s economy,” said John Anderson, head of the agricultural economics and agribusiness department of the Division of Agriculture and the Dale Bumpers College of Agricultural Food and Life Sciences. “Not surprisingly, that impact has been severely negative.” 

Gross domestic product is the value of all goods and services produced in the United States. It is the sum of four major categories of spending: consumer spending on goods and services, government spending and investment, private investment, and net exports.   

Consumer spending dropped $1.32 billion between the first and second quarters of 2020. 

“Personal consumption expenditures fell for both goods and services, but the decline was far more significant in services,” Anderson said. “Total spending on services fell by a little over 13 percent from the first to the second quarter.   

 

