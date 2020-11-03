Robin Johnson and 5 Star Getaways recently joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the Claridge Conference Room at the Chamber.
Johnson had several fliers available for those interested in a motorcoach tour to Charleston, South Carolina, The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum, San Antonio, Texas, and Washington, DC. She has a variety of great tours with air fares, hotels, and attractions all built in to the price. She loves the Viking tours because you get additional days for free. Some are already scheduled for 2022 to give people plenty of time to plan.
Prices are very reasonable at this time and Johnson said cruise ship tours are opening again in November and are very safe for travelers. “I’m recommending some of the smaller ships departing from Florida right now. They are very strict with their COVID restrictions and will leave guests behind at a port if they don’t comply with the regulations. They haven’t had anyone contract the virus on the cruise because of their diligence,” she said.
Johnson will make all the arrangements for a great getaway without costing the traveler any additional fees for her services. The airlines, hotels and attractions pay her a percentage as a travel agent. They only give those discounts to agents. She is also able to get additional perks for her clients.
Melissa Collins, Chairman of the Harrison Chamber Board of Directors said, “We are grateful for you joining the Chamber. Your website will be connected to ours so it will be easy for people to find you. If there’s anything you need, we are here to serve you. I know the benefit of working with a travel agent. If they have any challenges, they call you, and you work it out.”
Contact Robin Johnson by email at r5stargetaways@icloud.com or call (870) 715-9891.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.