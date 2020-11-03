11.3 5 Star Getaways-WEB.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Robin Johnson with 5 Star Getaways joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday, Oct. 27. Johnson can book any kind of vacation or conference getaway a business needs and the customer doesn’t have to pay any fees to her. Contact Robin Johnson by email at r5stargetaways@icloud.com or call (870) 715-9891.

 

Robin Johnson and 5 Star Getaways recently joined the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 27 in the Claridge Conference Room at the Chamber.

Johnson had several fliers available for those interested in a motorcoach tour to Charleston, South Carolina, The Ark Encounter & Creation Museum, San Antonio, Texas, and Washington, DC. She has a variety of great tours with air fares, hotels, and attractions all built in to the price. She loves the Viking tours because you get additional days for free. Some are already scheduled for 2022 to give people plenty of time to plan.

Prices are very reasonable at this time and Johnson said cruise ship tours are opening again in November and are very safe for travelers. “I’m recommending some of the smaller ships departing from Florida right now. They are very strict with their COVID restrictions and will leave guests behind at a port if they don’t comply with the regulations. They haven’t had anyone contract the virus on the cruise because of their diligence,” she said.

Johnson will make all the arrangements for a great getaway without costing the traveler any additional fees for her services. The airlines, hotels and attractions pay her a percentage as a travel agent. They only give those discounts to agents. She is also able to get additional perks for her clients.

Melissa Collins, Chairman of the Harrison Chamber Board of Directors said, “We are grateful for you joining the Chamber. Your website will be connected to ours so it will be easy for people to find you. If there’s anything you need, we are here to serve you. I know the benefit of working with a travel agent. If they have any challenges, they call you, and you work it out.”

Contact Robin Johnson by email at r5stargetaways@icloud.com or call (870) 715-9891.

 

Donna has written for the HDT since 1999. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

