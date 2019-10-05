The Adult Ed program of North Arkansas College has relocated to the North Campus behind Pace Industries.
Dr. Randy Esters said, “When all the events happened at the Center Campus, we had to relocate our Adult Ed. I began visiting with the Adult Ed Director, Cherie Conner to see what would be a good fit. We both agreed they are part of our Northark family and the North Campus would be perfect.
Students can complete their GED through the program or take ESL (English as a Second Language) and enroll in any of the college classes.
“It was a bad deal with the mold at the Center Campus, but it gave rise something that was very good and positive for Adult Ed students,” Esters said.
“This has been a great opportunity for us and our students. The first week of our classes here, we had five students interested in classes on the North Campus. That’s huge for us. So the ability to co-enroll and be in adult and college classes at the same time is a great opportunity for them.”
Conner said everyone on the campus has been fantastic and the students love the tours and learning what is available there. “They are very impressed with the classes available at the North Campus. They get excited about the programs offered on this campus.”
The program serves five counties — Boone, Newton, Madison, Carroll, and Searcy. Classes are offered on the North Campus from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Students can come to the program that fits their schedule and lifestyle.
Classes are also available in the Tyson Plants in Green Forest and Berryville. Students can get their GEDs, take ESL or citizenship classes there.
A new program started in the Huntsville Public Schools — the Family Literacy Program. This program is usually known across the state for ESL classes,” she said. “But this year, we piloted an adult basic education class literacy class. So we are looking at lower level English speakers who need help with basic skills. The cool thing about this is they get to co-learn with their child. We’ve got seven enrolled on the Huntsville campus.”
“Tell us about the citizenship classes,” Dr. Esters asked.
“We have a 100 percent pass rate. We honored some of those at our GED graduation. It’s a 16-week class we offer at Tyson. The team members have to take the class, pass the test and do an interview. It’s quite a process but we are so excited to see them get their citizenship and helping them make a difference,” Conner said.
Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce chairman, Gwen Hoffmann said, “Northark plays such a significant role in our community. It’s so exciting to see such passionate and dedication in this director and staff. Everything you do here is wonderful and you play an important role in our quality of life. Thank you so much.”
“The Chamber of Commerce really values the integral part Northark plays in all we do in the community. Not just adding to our quality of life. But also for the economic development standpoint, this college is critical. There are so many resources the college brings to the table for business and industry. Now to have the Adult Education program which allow students to interact with the quality and variety of instructors here gives us an economic development advantage. We’re extremely pleased and proud to have both campuses in our community,” Bob Largent, Chamber president said.
For more information on the programs visit the campus at 1320 N. Spring Road or call (870) 391-3198.
