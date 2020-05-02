While we practice social distancing, it is important to remember to be sun smart, especially since May is Melanoma Awareness month. According to Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, PLLC’s, Dr. Lance Henry statistics show more people will be affected by skin cancer over their lifetime.
“One in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70, but you can make a difference in decreasing your risk and improving your outcome,” Henry said.
Henry is a board-certified dermatologist and American College of Mohs Surgery Fellowship -trained skin cancer and reconstructive surgeon that specializes in the treatment of skin cancer and reconstructive surgery. He is the most experienced skin cancer surgeon in Northwest Arkansas, having treated more than 15,000 skin cancers with the Mohs technique.
In the summer of 2015 Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, PLLC opened a location in Harrison in the Sierra Center Shopping Center. The flagship location is located in Fayetteville with an additional office in Bentonville.
The marketing director, Samantha Malm, said, “The Fayetteville location is unique in the state of Arkansas. Along with the Dermatology office, there is a full-service medical spa (Revive Medical Spa, LLC), a Mohs surgery laboratory, a pathology laboratory, and a licensed and accredited Ambulatory Surgery Center for advanced reconstructive surgery, all under one roof.” This is the only facility of its type in the state.
During the winter of 2019, Advanced Dermatology added the Revive Medical Spa, LLC to the Harrison location, with Ashlyn VerHage as the licensed aesthetician. She offers many services, including the following: HydraFacial, dermaplaning, micro-needling, and waxing. The medical spa plans to reopen on Wednesday, May 6.
The dermatology office and providers are available by telemedicine for individuals with questions about a possible skin cancer and other dermatologic conditions. The Skin Cancer Foundation and the American Academy of Dermatology recommend individuals visit a dermatologist annually for a thorough, full-body skin check and bring notes on skin changes you’ve personally noticed from monthly skin checks.
Malm added, “We are so fortunate to have a doctor of Dr. Henry’s caliber right here. He is one out of nine doctors in the state who are Mohs Fellowship-trained with just over 1,500 worldwide. That means he has thousands of clinical hours of training. The Mohs procedure is so precise he can remove the skin cancer, removing the least amount of tissue, and can do the reconstructive procedure immediately after.”
Mohs surgery is a highly specialized and precise treatment for skin cancer in which the cancer is removed in stages, one tissue layer at a time. It is an outpatient procedure under local anesthesia and is distinguished by a specific technique of tissue examination that is unique to Mohs surgery. Dr. Mohs developed this “tip of the iceberg” surgical technique in the 1930s. He recognized tumor cells growing downward and outward into the skin like the roots of a tree. The “roots” are not visible with the naked eye, but they can be seen under a microscope.
The medical spa offers a variety of treatments that can help in reversing the signs of aging, and the dermatology side compliments that with a full range of cosmetic dermatology, including Botox, dermal fillers, and injectables. One of their most popular treatments is the HydraFacial that deeply cleanses, exfoliates, vacuum extracts, and hydrates the skin.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, PLLC is a full service general and cosmetic dermatology clinic and skin cancer center, specializing in conditions involving the skin, hair, and nails for anyone from babies to seniors.
Advanced Dermatology & Skin Cancer Center, PLLC is located in Harrison at 1320 Hwy. 62/65 North. The phone number is (870) 204-5279. Visit the website at advancedskinmd.com for additional information about their offices and skin.
