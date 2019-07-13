Justin Dearing, Boone County Air Evac program director welcomed the crowd to the 15th anniversary celebration of Air Evac Lifeteam serving the public of Boone County.
“Thank you for coming today. We have a unique relationship with the city and county. This air flight staff does a phenomenal job — every day,” Dearing said.
“The partnership between our ambulance service and Air Evac’s air service work together so well,” Vince Leist, NARMC CEO/president said. “That expedient transition of care saves lives. We appreciate their care for the community — it is second to none. We are proud to be partners.”
City of Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson said, “Justin does a great job, but he gives all the credit to you guys,” Jackson pointed to the life flight team members.
Boone County JP, Glen Redding said, “Thank you. The way you work with EMS and work hand-in-hand is amazing. We appreciate what you do.”
NARMC EMS Director, Brian Unruh said, “We’ve had EMS in our area for more than 30 years. We know the value of having Air Evac in our backyard for 15 years and appreciate your investment and the building you have built. It’s great to have two sister-services to provide air and ground medical transportation. I know our guys breath a sigh of relief when they see you on site.”
The Sheriff of Newton County, Glen Wheeler said, “Because most of our area is so remote, we depend heavily on Air Evac. We are very thankful to have NARMC and Air Evac. Both have top-notch crews.”
Michael Perrin, regional director of base operations was in town for the celebration. Perrin said he spent eight or nine years as an ER, ICU nurse and saw the Air Evac staff in action.
“I knew that looked exciting and I was ready for a change. I went back to school to get additional certifications. I live in a rural community and see the importance of having Air Evac close by.”
Perrin has been with the company for 14 years and started out as a flight nurse.
“I love the ‘servant culture’ of this company,” Perin said. “We want to take care of people on the worst day of their life. It’s just who we are and our stance on safety. When I found out they support the rural communities — I knew I had found home. I’m glad we are located in rural areas, so it saves time for the patient and we can get them where they need to go quickly, during that ‘golden hour.’”
“I’m very grateful for this location and the other 11 bases in the state. We are thankful to provide access to those in rural communities, too. They deserve care as much as anyone does. Our goal is to get them transported safely as quick as we can. I’ve seen a lot of patients’ lives saved over the years. We love working with great hospitals like NARMC and ground services. It’s a privilege to do what we do,” Perrin said.
Air Evac Lifeteam is the largest independently owned and operated membership-supported air ambulance service in the US. For membership information speak to representative Zach Griswold at (870) 204-1260.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.