GREEN FOREST — Anstaff Bank has announced the opening of its newest branch at the corner of Wallace Knob Road and Highway 62/412 in Mountain Home according to Jerry Don Cunningham, market president.
“We are excited to bring a second full-service branch to Mountain Home to better
serve our customers,” said Cunningham. “We are extremely happy with how well the building process went and can't wait to show it off to our customers.”
The new Anstaff location is a full-service branch with a drive-thru and ATM. Visit Anstaffbank.com for more information.
