Washington, D.C. — Independent Banker, the award-winning magazine of the Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) and the number-one source for community banking news, recognized Anstaff Bank, Green Forest, as an ICBA top lender in its July issue. Anstaff Bank’srecognition is based on the strength of its competitive banking services and operational efficiencies throughout 2019.
“Through innovation, resourcefulness and an unwavering commitment to their customers and communities, these top lenders are creating a culture of success,” ICBA president and CEO Rebeca Romero Rainey said. “ICBA is proud to recognize Anstaff Bank and its staff for their outstanding efforts and wish them continued prosperity.”
The “ICBA’s Top Lenders 2020” feature reveals the secret to these community banks’ success as agricultural, commercial, and consumer and mortgage lenders. It showcases their commitment, ingenuity, and skill in adapting to market dynamics and evolving customer needs.
The annual list is based on the strength of competitive banking services and operational efficiencies using FDIC data for 2019. Scores were determined by combining the average of the bank’s percentile rank for lending concentration and for loan growth over the past year in each lending category and asset size and adjusted for loan charge-oﬀs at certain percentile thresholds.
“Anstaff Bank is honored to be recognized by ICBA for the growth and performance of our community bank,” said Steve Stafford, chairman/CEO at Anstaff Bank “We are proud to serve our neighbors of Baxter, Boone, Carroll, Madison, Marion and Newton Counties, and strive every day to build lasting banking relationships that help our customers realize their financial goals and dreams — all while helping our local economy prosper. Our success is a testament to the faith of our customers and the hard work and dedication of our talented employees.”
