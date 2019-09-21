North Arkansas College was chosen as the sight for the Door to Door location for a regional meeting the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas hosted for this area.
“You are our third stop, in an 18 city tour,” Randy Zook president and chief executive officer said. “We want business owners to understand why we exist and the progress we are making for businesses in Arkansas. We also want to recognize the legislators for the job they are doing to help business owners.”
“It’s our vision for the state to offer our members – businesses both large and small – an effective means to improve the business climate in Arkansas. We are a network of companies working together for a lower cost of doing business, fairer taxes, fairer regulations and less regulatory paperwork. Because of this, Arkansas businesses can be sure that our elected officials are listening to what they need to survive and thrive,” Zook said.
Zook highlighted some savings the State Chamber negotiated to save employers $356.6 million in unemployment insurance taxes by the end of 2020.
“Our legislation resulted in Arkansas workers’ compensation costs being one of the five lowest in the country. We have the lowest rates in our touch state region and the southern region,” Zook said.
The State Chamber is also supporting legislation that will lower corporate income taxes by $39.3 million by 2023.
Manufacturers are saving $75 million per year in sales taxes on their utility costs and $10 million per year by 2022.
Legislation was adopted which the State Chamber supported for more than 10 years to protect the in-state brick and mortar retailers from out of state businesses who had a sales tax advantage.
“We constantly support providing resources to the AR-DOT to significantly improve and expand the Arkansas Highway system,” Zook said. “The bad thing about building a new highway, is that is needs money to be maintained — almost immediately.”
Another item discussed was the projected population growth of the state. Northwest Arkansas is projected to grow to 850,000 in 2046 and Little Rock is projected to be 833,000.
Gary Newton, from Arkansas Learns spoke a few minutes about the necessity of business owners being leaders in supporting education. He said 41 percent are reading ready in the state and 34 percent are not close to being reading ready.
Visit arkansasstatechamber.com for more information about the State Chamber of Commerce.
