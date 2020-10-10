Area students kick off Youth Leadership Academy XXIII

Sixteen high school students from area Boone County schools were chosen to participate in the Youth Leadership Academy (YLA) XXIII for the 2020-2021 session.
Retired county extension agent, Nita Cooper founded the adult and youth leadership programs to equip young people for future productive roles in the community. Cooper said, “You’re already leaders in your high school. But I’d like to encourage you to look inside yourself, and determine to strengthen areas you feel need to be strengthened.”
The young people kicked off their monthly sessions on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the JPH Center on the North Arkansas College campus. The Academy is sponsored by Kinetic of Windstream. Operations president, Brad Hedrick joined the group via online and said, “We are proud to sponsor this program. We provide a different kind of infrastructure experience. We have more than 4,000 people using our award winning network in this area. We have more than 180 employees in the area and are proud to partner with the Boone County Leadership and Youth Leadership Academy program. We appreciate you making an investment in yourself — developing skills that will help you.”
Chamber of Commerce chairman Melissa Collins said, “The students are chosen by their high school counselors and principals for their potential to become a true leader, not just within the school, but the broader community as well. The program is fast paced and multi-faceted. YLA is geared to allow the selected students to engage with leaders from across the business, nonprofit and governmental arenas to learn about what makes them tick and what makes them successful.”
Bob Largent,CEO/president of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, shared with the group about the Chamber’s responsibilities. “We have businesses and people who invest in the future of this area. The Board of Directors changed the Chamber’s focus a few years ago from an event-based Chamber to more of an economic development Chamber. Seventy-five to 80% of our job is to enhance the local businesses and industries that are already here. This area has five global manufacturing headquarters located here.”
Largent continued to brag on several products sold world wide that are manufactured in Boone County.
“We’ve got to continue to help our local businesses grow. It’s very difficult to get a new business to come into town. If you get one every five to 10 years you are lucky. So the Chamber is the point person for the governor and Little Rock when new businesses are searching for an area to relocate,” he said. “Harrison has now established a location that has created an environment for businesses to be successful.”
Wilson Marseilles, director of investors and marketing for the Chamber told the students that working at the Chamber is a lot like playing the game of Monopoly. You have to engage with other business owners and decide how to improve properties, accessing their location, and future possibilities.
Selected for YLA Class XXIII participants are Brooke Boyd, Collette Campbell, Addie Jones, Halle Marseilles, Riley Richardson, Jenna Whitmer, Victoria Hudson, Katey Sims, and Madison Bell from Harrison High School; Marie Kershaw from Sacred Heart HomeSchool; Clair Deaton, McKenzie Garrison, Emily Still, Shelby Deaton, and Kyle McDermott from Valley Springs High School; and Cody Paul, from Lead Hill High School. The class has BCLI alumni Ti Freeman, Bank OZK, and Dan Dillard, NAPHE Coordinator, as their co-facilitators this year.
