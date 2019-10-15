The Arkansas Baptist Ranch was established in 1989 and located in Harrison, on 500 scenic rural acres. The Arkansas Baptist Ranch serves boys and girls who simply need a place to live, and are in need of attentive care and guidance. Up to 32 children and teens can be cared for in four ranch-style homes, where they will live with houseparents.
The residents attend Bergman Public Schools, and many are involved in extracurricular and sporting activities in the local community. The Arkansas Baptist Ranch is a ministry of the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes & Family Ministries, which is a nonprofit agency of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention.
Through residential child care, family care, foster care and counseling services, ABCH & FM seeks to be build, strengthen and restore Arkansas families in crisis.
