Arvest Bank announced it has hired Carly Eldridge as an assistant branch manager in Harrison.
Eldridge joins Arvest with five years of retail management experience. In her role at Arvest, her responsibilities include sales efforts, customer service, branch operations and security, among other duties.
“We are excited to have Carly join the Arvest family,” said Scott Tennyson, president for Arvest in Harrison. “She is no stranger to our community, especially our ag community, and brings with her a passion for helping people.”
Eldridge earned associate degrees in agricultural sciences and business management at North Arkansas College. She lives in Harrison, where she is a member of Silver Valley Church.
