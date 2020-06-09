Zelle is a easy way to send money
FAYETTEVILLE – Arvest Bank announced today the availability of Zelle in its online banking and mobile app platforms. Zelle is a fast, safe and easy way to send money to family, friends and other trusted recipients.
Zelle is accessible via Arvest’s Online Banking with BlueIQand its mobile banking app, Arvest Go. Zelle allows money to be sent directly from one bank account in the U.S. to another, using only a recipient’s email address or U.S. mobile phone number, with neither party seeing the other’s account information. Funds are typically available within minutes when both parties are already enrolled with Zelle.
“As our customers’ needs and preferences continue to evolve, Arvest wants to offer innovative solutions that meet those needs and expectations,” Arvest marketing director Jason Kincy said. “Zelle does exactly that, offering a fast, safe and easy alternative to cash and checks. We want to be the first place our customers turn to when they need to send or receive money.”
Currently, 837 financial institutions are contracted to participate on the Zelle Network with more than half online today and processing transactions. Arvest customers who want to use Zelle can enroll by selecting Send Money with Zelle in the Arvest Go app.
