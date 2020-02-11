Arvest Bank is pleased to announce Anika Palmer has recently been promoted to the position of branch sales manager in Harrison.
Palmer has 13 years of industry experience, all with Arvest, and most recently served as assistant branch sales manager. In her new role, Palmer will manage the activities of the Arvest branch at 401 North Walnut.
“This is a well-deserved promotion for Anika,” said Scott Tennyson, community bank president for Arvest in Harrison. “Her experience and expertise make her more than qualified, and her passion for helping our customers is evident in everything she does. This is a great move for the bank, but more importantly, our customers.”
Palmer earned an associate degree at North Arkansas College and was a participant in the 2017 Boone County Leadership Institute. She lives in Green Forest with her husband and their two children, and they are active members of Osage Baptist Church.
