YELLVILLE – Arvest Bank ranks highest among its peers in customer satisfaction with retail banking in both the South Central and Southwest Regions, according to the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study released recently.
The study is conducted annually to measure banking consumers’ satisfaction with their financial institutions, and those institutions are then ranked according to J.D. Power’s scoring system. This year’s study was conducted with more than 90,000 banking consumers across 11 regions.
Arvest now has a total of 16 J.D. Power wins in the last 12 years: Southeast (2009), South Central (2010, 2012-2015, 2019-2020) and Southwest (2010-2016 and 2020).
“Meeting and exceeding our customers’ financial needs is a goal our associates strive for every day, so we are honored that our customers recognize our work to serve them across multiple areas of our industry,” said Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas. “As we all work through these challenging times, we encourage our customers to reach out to us to discuss their unprecedented needs, so we can work to assist them.”
