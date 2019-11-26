YELLVILLE, — Arvest Bank has hired Jaren Beavers as marketing manager for the bank’s North Central Arkansas market that includes Baxter, Boone and Marion counties.
Beavers comes to Arvest from Integrity First Bank, where she was vice president of business development and marketing. She previously was coordinator of the Schliemann Center for Women’s Health Education, a division of Baxter Regional Medical Center. Her professional experience includes the areas of marketing, development, business management and customer and community relations. She succeeds Tiffany Watkins who accepted a position as vice president and marketing manager in Arvest’s credit card division.
“We welcome Jaren to the Arvest team, and we are confident that her broad professional skills will complement the ways in which she will serve our customers and our community,” said Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas. “As a native of this area, Jaren is dedicated and actively involved in helping our communities succeed, and we look forward to the accomplishments we will achieve together.”
Beavers is a graduate of Mountain Home High School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University in Jonesboro, and an associate’s degree from Arkansas State University-Mountain Home.
She currently is a board member of the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce; Serenity, Inc.; and the Twin Lakes Literacy Council. Beavers is a member of the Mountain Home Lions Club. She volunteers as a mentor for the Mountain Home High School Career Academy Mentorship Program and the Women’s Leadership Center at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home. She and her husband live in Cotter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.