YELLVILLE – Both Arvest Bank’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company, a bank subsidiary, have been recognized with the Fannie Mae Servicer Total Achievement and Reward (STAR) Performer designation for 2019.
The STAR Program is a performance management and recognition program based on a consistently applied framework to clearly define industry standards and leading practices.
Servicers are measured on the basis of their performance managing four key metrics: investor reporting, general servicing, solution delivery and timeline management. Each servicer’s performance in these metrics is compared against the performance of other Fannie Mae loans with similar credit characteristics.
“We continue to be humbled to receive recognition for serving our mission of people helping people,” said Steven Plaisance, president and CEO of Arvest’s mortgage division and Arvest Central Mortgage Company. “Our mortgage servicing team is truly focused on our customers, and that has never been more evident than now, when they are working hard to assist families during this unprecedented crisis. Mortgage servicers are being tested now more than ever, and our team is committed to flexing and adapting as much as required during this time.”
