Bank has raised more than 17 Million Meals
YELLVILLE – Arvest Bank was scheduled Monday, March 30, to launch its annual two-month Million Meals initiative to fight hunger in the four-state region the bank serves. Instead, the bank announced it will proactively provide one million meals in the fight against hunger.
In this, its 10 year, Arvest’s Million Meals campaign has raised a total of 17,068,971 meals, which includes more than $3 million in funds given directly to the bank’s dozens of local food partners.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, local food partners likely will see an increased need for the help Million Meals provides. Arvest encourages anyone who usually supports the Million Meals campaign through in-branch food contributions or fundraisers to donate directly to their local food bank or other appropriate organization if they are able.
“‘People Helping People’ has been part of Arvest’s mission for more than 20 years. That’s why we have decided to provide one million meals – in the form of direct monetary donations – to our 80-plus food partners as quickly as possible,” Mike Willard, president and CEO of Arvest Bank in North Central Arkansas said. “The 2020 Million Meals campaign was scheduled to begin March 30 and last for two months, but we are providing this funding assistance because we believe our food partners need it now.”
In North Central Arkansas, Arvest is providing funding assistance to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas.
The bank’s decision to provide one million meals was based on the fact hunger is an issue in every community it serves. In 2018, 11.1 percent of American households were food-insecure, meaning they had difficulty at some time during the year providing enough food for all their members due to a lack of resources.
