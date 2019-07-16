Honor driven by Forbes Magazine and Market Research Partner, Statista
Arvest Bank has been recognized by Forbes magazine among its “Best-In-State Banks” for the second consecutive year. Arvest received the recognition for its banks in Arkansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.
This is the second time Forbes and its market research partner, Statista, have produced the lists. Arvest was recognized on the Arkansas list in 2018. Additionally, earlier this year, Forbes and Statista named Arvest one of the “World’s Best Banks.”
“We appreciate those who once again rated Arvest so highly, and it is especially rewarding to be recognized in two additional states this year,” Arvest president and CEO Kevin Sabin said. “Our associates continue to focus on serving our customers to the best of their abilities, and we believe awards like these are a byproduct of that commitment.”
The “Best-In-State Banks” lists were selected based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. citizens across all 50 states. Participants were asked to name and rate all banks with which they have – or previously had – a checking account. The ratings were based on five categories: trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services and financial advice.
Each category contained a battery of questions, and a bank’s total score was based on a formula weighting recommendation, general satisfaction and the scoring of the battery of questions. Across the entire United States, a total of 149 unique banks were awarded with the “Best-In-State Banks” designation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.