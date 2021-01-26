LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $120.5 million, a 19.5% increase from $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.93, a 19.2% increase from $0.78 for the fourth quarter of 2019.
For the full year of 2020, net income was $291.9 million, a 31.5% decrease from $425.9 million for the full year of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2020 were $2.26, a 31.5% decrease from $3.30 for the full year of 2019.
