LITTLE ROCK Bank OZK announced its Board of Directors has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2725 per common share payable July 20, 2020 to shareholders of record as of July 13, 2020. The dividend of $0.2725 per common share represents an increase of $0.0025 per common share, or 0.9%, over the dividend paid in the previous quarter. Bank OZK has increased its quarterly cash dividend in each of the last forty quarters.

