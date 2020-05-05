LITTLE ROCK-- Bank OZK announced that net income for the first quarter of 2020 was $11.9 million, an 89.3% decrease from $110.7 million for the first quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first quarter of 2020 were $0.09, an 89.5% decrease from $0.86 for the first quarter of 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the global economy in what was the first quarter of implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”). During the quarter just ended, the sudden and severe economic downturn in tandem with the adoption of CECL resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $117.7 million, resulting in a total ACL of $316.4 million at March 31, 2020.
George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer stated, “During the first quarter of 2020, we continued our long-standing focus on our team members, meeting the needs of our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for our shareholders. As we navigate the various challenges created by the current economic environment, we will continue to seek to capitalize on investment and other opportunities which may arise from such turbulent conditions. We believe our team of industry and technology professionals is well-positioned to lead the Bank to continued success.”
