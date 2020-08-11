LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK announced that net income for the second quarter of 2020 was $50.3 million, a 54.5% decrease from $110.5 million for the second quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the second quarter of 2020 were $0.39, a 54.7% decrease from $0.86 for the second quarter of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, net income was $62.1 million, a 71.9% decrease from $221.2 million for the first six months of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first six months of 2020 were $0.48, a 71.9% decrease from $1.71 for the first six months of 2019.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy in the first half of 2020. The sudden and severe economic downturn, combined with the implementation of the current expected credit losses method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses and uncertain future economic projections, resulted in the Bank incurring provision for credit losses of $72.0 million in the second quarter and $189.7 million in the first six months of 2020, resulting in a total ACL of $374.5 million at June 30, 2020.
George Gleason, chairman and chief executive officer stated, “We have continued our long-standing focus on our team members, our customers, serving the communities in which we operate and delivering favorable returns for shareholders. Our strong credit culture and consistent discipline have been important ingredients in our success, and we believe they have positioned us well for the current economic environment.”
