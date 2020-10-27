LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK announced Friday, Oct. 23, that net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $109.3 million, a 5.2% increase from $103.9 million for the third quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter of 2020 were $0.84, a 3.7% increase from $0.81 for the third quarter of 2019.
For the nine months ended September 30, net income was $171.4 million, a 47.3% decrease from $325.1 million for the first nine months of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2020 were $1.32, a 47.6% decrease from $2.52 for the first nine months of 2019.
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $145.7 million for the third quarter of 2020, a 1.0% increase from $144.3 million for the third quarter of 2019. PPNR was $417.0 million for the first nine months of 2020, a 7.3% decrease from $449.6 million for the first nine months of 2019. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
