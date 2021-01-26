LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK has been ranked as the top performing bank in Bank Director’s 2021 Ranking Banking Performance Powerhouses study.
“Bank Director’s study naming Bank OZK as the industry’s best performer over two decades is a testament to our steadfast strategic focus on long-term results for our shareholders and for our customers,” stated George Gleason, chairman and CEO. “We have an extraordinary bank with an extraordinary team of people and one of the best business models in the banking industry. Our entire team is committed to delivering industry-leading results for decades to come.”
Bank Director, a leading information resource for directors and officers of financial institutions nationwide, identified 20 banks creating the highest long-term shareholder value over a twenty-year period. They conducted in-depth analysis to further evaluate those banks on ten categories: best retail strategy, best lending strategy, best technology strategy, best credit risk strategy, best employer, best board of directors, best bank for creating value, best revenue strategy, best growth strategy and most efficient bank, all factors described as key components of a well-rounded bank.
Bank OZK’s total shareholder return for the 20-year period covered by the study was 3,142%, the highest return achieved by any publicly traded bank in the country over that period according to the study.
