LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK announced that Jake Shapiro has joined the bank as managing director, digital banking. Shapiro is an accomplished business transformation leader with expertise in leading-edge technologies and digital banking platforms for international and domestic organizations.
“Jake’s fintech background, deep technical foundation and leadership in business transformation will help us achieve our vision to lead the industry in digital banking services,” stated Carmen McClennon, chief retail banking officer.
Shapiro brings more than 20 years of experience to Bank OZK, including work at successful technology startups and technology giants. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science from Concordia University in Montreal, QC, Canada.
