LITTLE ROCK, — Bank OZK announced that the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) has recognized Peter Kenny as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow.
NACD Fellowship is the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance professionals. NACD Fellows, who earn the NACD Fellowship – The Gold Standard Director Credential, stand within the highest echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.
Kenny joins Bank OZK Director Paula Cholmondeley, principal of The Sorrel Group, who also holds the NACD Board Fellowship credential.
“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” Kenny stated. “I expect to continue to benefit from the resources, insights, and connections I’ve made through NACD Fellowship.”
“We are proud to announce that Peter Kenny has joined NACD’s credentialed directors,” said Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD. “Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched and they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own professional development.”
Kenny joined Bank OZK’s Board of Directors in 2013, serves as Lead Independent Director and a member of the ALCO, Compensation, Executive, Nominating and Governance and Directors’ Loan Committees. An independent market strategist, Kenny has over 35 years of experience in the equity trading industry, and served as a member of the New York Stock Exchange for two decades. He is founder of Kenny’s Commentary, a subscriber-based, market-focused newsletter and associated website; and founder of Strategic Board Solutions LLC, an advisory service focused on addressing the board needs of public and non-public enterprises. He holds degrees in Economics and Political Science from Warren Wilson College in North Carolina.
