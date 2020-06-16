LITTLE ROCK — Bank OZK has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, detailing the Bank’s 2019 ESG practices and performance. The report provides a comprehensive view of ESG matters the Bank believes are most critical to our stakeholders, including:
●Ensuring a strong governance framework to propel a culture of ethics and integrity in all we do
●Investing in the development and well-being of our employees
●Supporting the needs of all customers and communities in which we operate through innovative and accessible products and services
●Focusing on making a positive contribution to a sustainable environment
“Throughout my four decades as Chairman and CEO, we have worked to instill in every Bank OZK employee a personal commitment to excellence, fair dealing and exceptional service. Our Bank’s continued success is built on our adherence to these cornerstone values as we implement new ideas to exponentially improve our performance,” George Gleason stated.
In 2019, Bank OZK formalized its focus on implementing new ideas and initiatives to improve performance exponentially, branding it as “Better to the X-Power.” Key developments in 2019, among numerous others outlined in the ESG report, included:
●Launched Sustainable World Investments through the Bank’s Trust and Wealth Division
●Continued investing in technology and practices to protect and conserve natural resources, including a planned $6 million investment in solar power
●Created a Diversity & Inclusion Council
●Completed a pilot program for leadership development
●Enhanced employee benefits, including paid parental leave, expanded paid bereavement leave and enhanced paid military leave
●Launched the first company-wide employee engagement survey
Visit http://ir.ozk.com to view Bank OZK’s full ESG Report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.