If you ask Greg and Sherry Parks “What’s for dinner?” They will tell you some choice, quality USDA inspected, high quality processed beef.
Sherry’s father is Rathel King of Designer Genes and all the Parks’ meat has been through the Designer Gene technology and ultrasound program they are famous for developing to help producers get the best results.
“Our beef has to meet the quality standards and has to be a grade of ‘choice’ or better,” she said. “We dry age our beef for 21 days. There are no fillers.”
The meat is packaged and frozen at the plant and the Parks are delivering orders every day.
“We get out-of-state requests from customers all the time. For locals, I usually set up a meeting place in a handy location and they pick up their order. They can pay by check, cash, PayPal, or debit and credit cards,” she said.
For out-of-state customers, the meat is shipped packed in dry ice and 1-2 day shipping is used. Customers have been very pleased with the product. A price list is available by texting, email or calling (979) 571-1294.
Parks explained that some meat sold has been pumped with water to look pretty and stay fresher longer. “We don’t do that. Our beef is all natural, no hormones or antibiotics.”
The Parks follow BQA (Beef Quality Assurance) guidelines and are a member of the Arkansas Grown Program.
Customers can enjoy all cuts of beef, steaks, hamburger, New York strips, brisket, skirt steaks, tenderloins, T-bones and more.
The USDA Inspected processing plant in Van Buren is also certified to make shelf-ready products like beef jerky, snack sticks and summer sausage.
To place an order customers can visit the website at rustlersusa.com or the Rustlers USA Facebook page. Orders can be called in or a text sent to (979) 571-1294.
