Gourmet Grilled Cheese Food Truck success
This time of year, what’s better than a grilled cheese and a steaming bowl of soup? Tiffani Hadley agrees and has opened Bella Ella’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese Food Truck.
Hadley works hard at creating interesting and meaningful names for her sandwiches. Usually they are named after family pets or favorite books from her childhood. One of her specialty sandwiches is the “Wilbur” named for the pig in Charlotte’s Web. She tries to keep nine sandwiches on the main menu and two soups. She regularly rotates the sandwiches and soup offerings, due to the limited space in the food truck.
Hadley planned and thought about the idea for years and perfected her recipes with friends and family. Then she purchased the food truck and completely rebuilt the inside to be what she needed — which only took three or four months. “I was surprised that’s all the time it took to build. But I’m completely self-sufficient with water and my generator,” she said. The food truck opened in July at Splash Car Wash on the Bypass. “But we got pretty busy, and my customers were taking up more space than I felt was good for the car wash. Holly Ozier offered me space at Camp’s Plants on Main Street and that’s been great. I post every day where I will be on Facebook.”
Hadley splits her time between Berryville, Harrison and Yellville. Usually, she’s in Harrison on Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Berryville is normally Thursdays and Yellville is Saturdays. Currently winter hours are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. But she starts taking orders by 10 a.m. if someone wants to call in a big group order, it makes it much easier for her. She can also accept card payments by phone.
“I try to be accountable to my customers who look for me on specific days. But occasionally I’m needed on a different day at a different location. So I try to let my customers know by Facebook,” she said.
She loves catering for events, businesses and can go anywhere. “I do have some daily repeat customers, but mostly weekly repeats,” she laughed. She offers some daily and weekly specials. The regular sandwiches come with chips and a pickle. The sweet sandwiches skip a pickle but come with a bag of chips. We also have bottled drinks for sale.”
That prompted the question. What is a sweet grilled cheese sandwich? “The ‘Bella’ has peanut butter, Nutella, banana, cream cheese, peanut butter chips and potato chips to give it a nice sweet and salty crunch on the brioche sweet bread,” she laughed. “Sounds strange, but it’s good.”
The ‘Lilly’ is a S’mores sandwich made with brioche bread, cream cheese, marshmallow cream, toasted marshmallows, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce and graham crackers.
Her regular customers asked her to continue to make the fall favorite made with brioche, pumpkin bread, a sweet cream, cream cheese, pecans, and carmel sauce. “I offered it through Thanksgiving and had requests to keep it on the menu, so I will have it until everyone is finished with pumpkin.”
“I try to do requests from my customers and jalapeno poppers is another requested item,” she said. “When the local vegetables are in season, I try to purchase from our farmer’s markets which makes them delicious,” she said.
A loaded baked potato grilled cheese is another favorite, which has also been perfected as a favorite soup. The sandwich is made on Italian bread with cheddar cheese, potato chips, a mashed potato mix with seasonings, her special sauce, bacon and green onions.
“Since I make each sandwich fresh, they can be made to order if someone needs an item added or left off,” she said. “I don’t want to miss a sale.”
“I have a regular customer who gets the ‘Oliver’ tuna sandwich in a bowl because she wants it Keto friendly — minus the bread.”
Bella Ella’s is also known for her hot, creamy hot chocolate. “It took me a while to get the recipe exactly like I wanted it, but I did. I’m very particular about what I serve.”
Another favorite is the smoky bacon macaroni and cheese. When she smokes her meats, she uses apple, cherry and mesquite wood for the flavors they add to the product.
The food truck allows her to easily do curbside pick up if needed. “We will accommodate our customers any way we can.”
Check out the Facebook page for daily information. Orders can be placed early by calling (417) 693-5348. Hadley is another local who is very glad to return to the area. “Now, this feels like home again and I’m very excited to be here with Bella Ella’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese.”
