Fayetteville — Black Hills Energy employees partnered with 21 communities across the state of Arkansas to donate more than 200 iPads and mobile phones to 25 different community organizations.
“These donations demonstrate our mission of ‘Improving Life With Energy,’ by taking time to give back to the communities we serve,” said Wes Ashton, vice president of Black Hills Energy’s Arkansas natural gas operations. “Whether we’re volunteering our time or investing in non-profits who are making lives better in our communities, giving back is part of who we are.”
The gently used iPads and phones are being donated to fire departments, schools and other non-profit organizations across the following Arkansas counties. For Boone and Carroll Counties, the Eureka Springs Carniege Library, Bergman Schools and Green Forest Schools received the donations.
Black Hills Energy provides energy to nearly 172,000 natural gas customers in Arkansas. In 2018 the company contributed almost $235,000 to community organizations, and Black Hills Energy employees volunteered more than 6000 hours to over 120 organizations across the state.
