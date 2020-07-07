Black Hills Energy sponsors economic development data display The Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the debut of the Pulse of Boone County, an economic development data display, presented by Black Hills Energy. Visit harrison-chamber.com/pulse-of-boone-county.html for real time data.
“This new resource provides potential business and industry an opportunity to learn about the multi-faceted economic development environment of Harrison and Boone County,” said Melissa Collins, Chamber chair. She added, “Our focus at the Chamber is changing to business, manufacturing and industry development and the real-time, relevant data will give site selectors and others interested in relocating their businesses here the information they need to know about what we offer locally.” Chamber President/CEO Bob Largent, said, “Through the generosity of Black Hills Energy with their focus on infrastructure development, we worked with LiveStories, a national company that delivers transparent and actionable data insight to communities across the country, to develop our tailored presentation. We’re excited to deploy this valuable business resource today.” “We’re pleased to invest in this resource which will identify and display accurate, reliable, real-time data for those seeking to establish their business in North Central Arkansas. The region has lots to offer – infrastructure, building sites, workforce, quality of life, and more.” said Wes Ashton, Black Hills Energy vice president of gas operations. “The Pulse of Boone County provides prospective entrepreneurs and business owners a virtual look at the region’s environment, and what makes it an attractive area to grow and prosper. We’re committed to supporting the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce and the business community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.