FAYETTEVILLE – Black Hills Energy and The Salvation Army announce the second extension of their Hearts Warming Homes energy assistance program which will now be available through June 30.
Due to economic hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, many may be struggling to meet basic family needs including paying for utility service. Energy payment assistance for any heating source is available to Black Hills Energy customers and other residents who reside in the 18 county Black Hills Energy service area in Arkansas.
Payment assistance is typically available between November and April each year. This extension through June 30, will offer additional help to families in need. Those seeking energy payment assistance can contact The Salvation Army at (800) 227-2156 or the United Way’s 211 hotline.
You can help provide assistance by donating to Black Hills Cares. Donations are matched dollar for dollar and sent to The Salvation Army who administers the Hearts Warming Homes program. To give, check the box on your payment stub to indicate how you’d like to donate, or enroll online at blackhillsenergy.com/bhcares.
Black Hills Energy offers a number of programs to help customers effectively manage their energy bills, and urges customers to call the utility at (888) 890-5554 to discuss its programs, services and payment plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.