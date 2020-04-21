FAYETTEVILLE — While social distancing is keeping us away from each other, we can fortunately still be in touch with nature. Planting a tree is a great way to spend time in the great outdoors while looking toward the future, which is why this Earth Day, Black Hills Energy is giving away more than 1,000 free trees. Customers can claim a tree through our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation’s Energy-Saving Trees Initiative beginning on Wednesday, April 22.
“Trees clean our air and water, improve physical and mental health, and beautify our world. Planting the right tree in the right place can also help us save energy, as a strategically-placed tree can save a homeowner up to 20% on energy costs,” said Black Hills Energy Vice President of Operations, Wes Ashton.
A free tree can be reserved on a first come, first served basis at www.arborday.org/blackhillsenergy. The three to four foot-tall dormant trees will be delivered directly to customers for spring planting from May through early June, and are small enough that they can be planted by an individual, allowing for social distancing to continue to be maintained.
“Through our partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation and the Energy Saving Trees program, we’re happy to give trees to customers in our communities and promote the cleaner air, energy savings and other valuable benefits you gain by planting tree,” said Ashton
Since beginning the program in 2014, 6,686 trees have been planted through the partnership, and the benefits continue to grow as the trees do. In addition to energy savings, trees improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff, reduce the urban heat island effect, and beautify the area around them.
Black Hills Energy customers can use the handy online tool at www.arborday.org/blackhillsenergy to quickly determine where to plant a tree to gain the most energy-saving benefits. “Strategically planted trees block the hot summer sun and cold winter winds to help cut energy usage without sacrificing comfort,” Ashton said.
Black Hills is also delivering a safety message: At least two business days before you plan to dig, whether you are a homeowner planting a tree or a contractor excavating with a backhoe, Call Before You Dig to have underground utility lines marked. It’s free, it’s safe and it’s the law. In Arkansas, just make a free call by dialing 811 to reach Arkansas 811.
