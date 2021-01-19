Blackwell's Retirement

BLACKWELL RETIREMENT

CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Black Hills Corporation team members recently celebrated Jim Blackwell's retirement after 40 years of service. A company spokesman said, “I’d like to congratulate Jim on his retirement and thank him for over 40 years of dedicated service to our Arkansas customers, communities, and the Black Hills Energy team. Jim is a solid leader with a vast knowledge of natural gas operations and the Harrison system. His leadership will be missed, but Jim did a nice job developing the next generation of talent. He leaves a team that's positioned well to continue our mission of being ready to safely and reliably serve our Harrison Division customers.”

 

