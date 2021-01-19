Black Hills Corporation team members recently celebrated Jim Blackwell's retirement after 40 years of service. A company spokesman said, “I’d like to congratulate Jim on his retirement and thank him for over 40 years of dedicated service to our Arkansas customers, communities, and the Black Hills Energy team. Jim is a solid leader with a vast knowledge of natural gas operations and the Harrison system. His leadership will be missed, but Jim did a nice job developing the next generation of talent. He leaves a team that's positioned well to continue our mission of being ready to safely and reliably serve our Harrison Division customers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.