North Arkansas Regional Medical Center (NARMC) announced Stephanie Bolton, BSN, RN, has been promoted to the Nurse Manager of Obstetrics and Nursery. Bolton has been with NARMC since June 2018 and most recently cared for patients as a charge nurse for the OB department.
Bolton obtained a Bachelor of Nursing degree from Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas in May of 2011. She started her nursing career in the Intensive Care Unit. Her diverse nursing background includes experience in Radiology, Emergency Department, Hospice and Pediatric Home Health fields. Bolton is certified in advanced cardiovascular life support and as a neonatal resuscitation provider.
“We are fortunate to have Stephanie as a part of our management team,” CNO and COO Sammie Cribbs said. “Her years of experience and wide range of nursing knowledge has equipped her to lead our OB team.”
Stephanie not only has professional experience, but also a personal experience with NARMC. Her third child was born at NARMC which gives her a unique perspective when working with patients.
“I have served in several roles in a hospital setting and that has not only led me to where I am today, but has also helped me become a well-rounded nurse. I also know first-hand what our patients go through and for me, that perspective is so valuable,” Stephanie said. “I am looking forward to increasing our OB education and community awareness in the future.”
