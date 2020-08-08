Twenty years ago, Mike and Karin Nabors had purchased Dairy Queen to learn the restaurant business. Their dream had been to open a nice restaurant and incorporate a grist mill he had purchased in 1974 from Frank and Lettie O’Daniel of Elmwood.
In an interview at the 10th anniversary, Mike said, “We know the grist mill is at least 110 years old,” Nabors stated. “We’ve built the whole restaurant around that mill and our bread. We grind our own whole grains, and our breads are the star of the show.”
The couple have always admitted they had a lot to learn about the restaurant business before opening what would eventually become Neighbor’s Mill Bakery & Café
Mike said in a 2015 interview, ““We had done some research, but we weren’t in a position to open a restaurant. We tell others that most people are smart enough not to start a restaurant. But we weren’t.”
“We had planned a big ‘block party’ type of celebration with a band, give-aways and games to celebrate 20 years,” Mike said. “But I guess this year, we will just come to work on Aug. 14, and do our best to care for our customers. These are very strange times.”
“After owning and working at the Dairy Queen for six years, I said I’d never have a drive through window,” Mike said. “But as you can see, that was one of the things we had to do during this pandemic. It’s caused us a lot of extra work, because we are not fast food. We will get rid of that window as quickly as we can. But we do plan to continue curb-side service.”
Mike and Karin’s son, Cary took over the Harrison restaurant a few years ago. “We are getting new software to incorporate touchless payment with Apple Pay and Google Wallet as well as a new rewards system. But we are still a couple of months away from this being a reality,” Cary said.
As Mike and Cary thought about the past 20 years, they remembered they had offered table service in the evenings at one time. “We’ve changed our plans to meet the needs of our customers many times,” they grinned.
Cary was 12 years old when the restaurant started. “I’ve been involved from the beginning. I remember painting and staining the interior.” Now he has earned the title of general manager/and co-owner.
“He owns more of the partnership than I do now,” Mike proudly said.
“Harrison has been exceptionally good to us and we’ve tried to be good citizens to our community. It’s our customers who have helped make us successful. Plus we’ve been blessed with a great staff as well as loyal customers. Twenty-six thousand cars are in front of our business every day. That helped get us on the map.”
Customers have shared stories of being out of state when a stranger heard the town Harrison mentioned in conversation, they quickly spoke up, “Oh I love to eat at Neighbor’s Mill.”
“I’m proud we can help with a good reputation for Harrison,” Mike said.
The company has definitely grown in 20 years. “That first year, we probably baked 60 loaves of bread a day,” Mike said. “Now we bake between 300-500 loaves a day from 24 varieties. Just yesterday, we took 300 loaves to Big Cedar. Our wholesale business has really grown and keeps us very busy.”
The bakers continue to make everything from scratch, which includes grinding their own flour. They prepare 12 varieties of muffins and cookies every day and continue to offer locally roasted coffees and offer four-six flavors of coffee every day.
“We were the first in Harrison to have an espresso-bar. We also have lattes and fruit smoothies,” Mike said.
During the COVID-19 shut-down this past spring, the family did some inside remodeling. Various wheels are displayed on the walls which are sand castings made out of wood from a Michigan foundry.
Local artist, Terena Terry painted the mural on the wall which was above the chalkboard menu sign. A new back-lit metal sign of their logo from Wright Steel looks distinguished on the wall, replacing the mural. Mike admitted, “I wouldn’t let them paint over all the mural, so behind that metal sign is still part of that mural. And the former chalkboard is also behind the new menu signage.”
One of the bakers, Tim Stretton has been with the company from before the restaurant opened. “We have several long-time staff members who have been here 15 years or more. We are blessed with a great staff,” Carey said.
The Nabors opened a Springfield, Missouri location in 2015, one in Rogers in 2017 and a second one in Springfield, in 2019. Clif and Lauren (Nabors) Brown operated the first Missouri location and then purchased their own franchise for the second Springfield location.
The Brown’s recently received the Economic Impact Award from the Springfield Business Journal.
Neighbor’s Mill offers daily specials which can be found on their Facebook page and website. Online ordering is in the future plans for the company. The original Neighbor’s Mill is located at 1210 US Hwy. 65 and the phone number is (870) 741-6455.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.