Kendra Bruce was chosen as the Realtor of the Year. She is an agent at Weichert, Realtors-Market Edge and is also currently serving on the HDBR Board as secretary/treasurer.
She is the chairman of our Hearts & Homes Committee, and also serves on the state level of the Hearts & Homes Committee. She is the co-chair of the Realtor Park Committee and has been a huge asset in volunteering for the Special Olympics and our Easter Egg Hunt for various groups.
She is a busy mother, wife, and volunteers at OMSD School, Blessed Valley Elderly, Food Bank, Back Pack Program, Salvation Army, and the The Christmas Tree Hunt.
Her list of volunteering this past year is extensive, and all while continuing her realtor education through the GRI Program. Harrison District Board of Realtors executive officer Hollie Pierce said, “We are excited to have her represent HDBR as she competed for the state Realtor of The Year in September at the annual convention.”
