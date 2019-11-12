Gwen Hoffmann, chair of the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board of directors, and assistant vice president, First National Bank of North Arkansas, along with Melissa Collins, chair-elect of the Chamber, and partner at Weichert, Realtors - Market Edge, announced the results of the Chamber investors’ election of directors for the new Chamber year, beginning January 1, 2020.
Noting that a recent bylaw change provides for 15, vice 21 directors, the following community leaders will serve the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce, as indicated:
Class of 2020, serving for one year, are Kelsey Bardwell, partner, Sprott, Golden and Bardwell; Scott Miller, Boone County market president, Anstaff Bank; Roger Turner, ReMax Unlimited Realty; Chonda Tapley, executive director, Harrison Housing Authority; and Dr. Stewart Pratt, superintendent, Harrison Public Schools.
Class of 2021, serving for two years, in addition to Collins as the board chair, are Chris Heinen, manager, Walmart Store No. 2; Dr. Randy Esters, president, North Arkansas College; Jim Blackwell, manager, Black Hills Energy Corporation; and Jim Holland, president, Phillips Media.
Class of 2022, serving a three-year term, are Bruce Wiley, Ozark Community president, Equity Bank; Neil Both, vice president, transportation, FedEx Freight; Tara Willmott, PharmD, owner, Sam Alexander Health Mart Pharmacy; Michelle Rost, co-owner, Natures Wonders; and Neal Mitchell, Boone County Agency manager, Farm Bureau Insurance.
Bob Largent, Chamber president/CEO, said about the new directors, ‘We have a talented and energized board for the coming year. We’re pleased to welcome them to the Chamber ‘world’ and know their expertise and community enthusiasm will pay dividends as we ‘Take Care of Business.’ He noted that the Chamber staff ‘looks forward to meeting with the present and newly-elected directors for their annual planning retreat on Tuesday, November 19, adding that the Chamber’s 2020 strategic program of work will be announced at the annual meeting, Wednesday, January 15, at the Durand Center.
