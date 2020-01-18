Claridge Products, a long time Harrison operated, family-owned industry has recently remodeled the conference room and claimed the naming rights for the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce board room.
Chamber of Commerce board chair Melissa Collins said, “Claridge has acquired the naming rights for five years to the Chamber’s conference room, henceforth to be called the ‘Claridge Conference Room.’”
Bob Largent, Chamber president said, “We are thrilled with how professional this room looks now, and it is a great space to work in. It makes us very proud to showcase the wonderful products Claridge makes right here in Harrison.”
The Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting at their office, 621 E. Rush Ave, on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at 9 a.m., with Chamber, Claridge and community leaders attending.
Claridge executive vice president Paul Clavey said, “Having the Claridge name on a location that is synonymous with business and industry leadership makes us proud. We love the direction that the Chamber is taking and support its efforts to enhance the economic development of the region.”
Collins added. “The Chamber appreciates the investment that Claridge has made in our offices. The board, its committees, the staff and our community visitors now have state of the art, productive workspaces as we continue Taking Care of Business. Thanks Team Claridge!”
This unique, five year opportunity is afforded a single business or individual to have the Chamber’s conference room bear their name. During the course of a twelve-month period, some 3,000-plus visitors use the conference room, including government and elected officials, economic development and business leaders and prospective business owners, media officials, both investors and non-investors alike. Claridge and its rich Harrison heritage and community contributions are recognized with a special section of the conference room’s interior.
Since its founding in 1947, Claridge Products has grown to be one of the world’s largest and most respected woman-owned manufacturers of US-made visual display solutions. The company was instrumental in guiding and influencing the collaborative process, and today, some 70 years later, Claridge serves and supports a wide range of customers in markets ranging from architectural design and construction to business, K-12 education, healthcare, higher education, hospitality and government environments.
