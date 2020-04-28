Cornerstone Bank, Pizza Hut team up
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Cornerstone Bank and Pizza Hut teamed up to provide 400 pizzas to the public on Sunday, April 26. Spokesman, Courtney Roberts said, “It was a great turn-out and we were so happy to do something upbeat for our community during this Covid-19 down time. The Pizza Hut staff was great to work with and as always, the pizza was delicious!”
