Cornerstone Bank and Pizza Hut teamed up to provide 400 pizzas to the public on Sunday, April 26. Spokesman, Courtney Roberts said, “It was a great turn-out and we were so happy to do something upbeat for our community during this Covid-19 down time. The Pizza Hut staff was great to work with and as always, the pizza was delicious!”

Cornerstone Bank, Pizza Hut team up

