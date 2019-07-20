Great things are in store for area students. WIN (Workforce Initiative Network) was introduced to 40 teachers and manufacturers on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25-26.
The O.U.R. Cooperative led the “Connect Summit” at the Durand Center. Manufacturers, school superintendents, school guidance counselors, and CTE (Career and Technical Education) teachers from the area 21 schools were invited.
Craig Campbell, BCEDC (Boone County Economic Development Commission) chairman said,
“I am so proud of the teachers and Harrison superintendent, Dr. Pratt, who attended this conference. The idea started when we learned that 40 percent of the graduating high school students from the 21 schools in our area leave school without a plan for their future.”
Campbell reported the Harrison Regional Chamber of Commerce directors Tuesday, July 16, “The most repeated comment was, ‘I had no idea,’ and the second was ‘I had no idea there were so many females in manufacturing.’ He said the teachers were also surprised that there were so many manufacturing jobs operating equipment from a chair.”
Campbell also said the Pace and Thorpe have recently raised their pay scale. “Starting wages for someone without any training begins at $13.50 and with training begins at $18.50.”
North Arkansas College is on board to work with the manufacturers to provide additional training if the employee decides some college would advantageous.
“Manufacturing drives our economy. We owe it to our kids to have jobs available that can lift families out of poverty,” Campbell said.
Emilee Tucker presented valuable information about current students to the teachers and manufacturers. “Ninety-one percent of parents of students in CTE (Career Technical Education) believe their child is getting a leg up on their career, compared to only 44 percent of prospective parents.”
“Eighty-two percent of CTE students are satisfied with their ability to learn real-world skills in school compared to only 51 percent of non-CTE students,” Tucker said.
Tucker added, “Forty Eight percent of students trust and want to hear information about CTE from their guidance counselor.”
The participants of the WIN initiative on June 25-26 toured Pace Industries, Thorpe Plant Services (formerly known as Tankinetics) and Johnson Manufacturing.
"The WIN Summit has been a good experience for educators and hopefully for Boone County businesses and industry,” Dr. Stewart Pratt said. “The key to the WIN process is the partnerships and communication between the local business sector and educators. I can speak for Harrison Schools, we will use the information we have gained in helping us guide conversations with students about the outstanding career options that exist locally."
Chris Dorman, Harrison High School DECA advisor said, “I was surprised by the quantity and quality of the products manufactured in our local community and how essential these products are to the success of so many other businesses. I was very impressed with the commitment these businesses have to our community. They want to grow their operations here and they need to hire more people to make that happen.”
“As the executive director of North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education, Inc. (NAPHE), WIN was a great opportunity to see and learn more about the abundance of opportunities for beginning and advancing career opportunities with area manufacturers. Understanding the importance of a healthy, drug free workforce is where I believe NAPHE can be an asset to the area manufacturers,” Billie Reed said.
“It was a great opportunity to educate the school system on what manufacturing has to offer students and was well organized,” Charlotte Stratton, Barrett Plastics said. “Thanks for all who were involved in putting it together.”
Contact Emilee Tucker at (870) 302-3093 for more information about the program.
