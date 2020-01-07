Exciting expansion is underway for Cornerstone Bank in the coming months. Charles T. Cross, CEO, Cornerstone Bank, has announced the purchase of a four-acre property in Cassville, Missouri, where the bank plans to build a full-service banking facility. This will be the bank’s first location outside the State of Arkansas. A temporary location will be opened in 2020 to serve customers’ needs while the permanent facility is being built. Given the growth Cornerstone Bank has experienced in recent years with Missouri Clients, Cross felt it was important to be able to serve them close to home and this upcoming expansion into Cassville is a welcomed next step.
Cross says the locally owned community bank is excited to make a positive impact in the Barry County area stating, “Our goal is to bring a brand of truly local banking to the city of Cassville that will be embraced by the community. Additionally, our desire is to develop the property beyond just our bank and bring additional needed amenities and business to Cassville. We look forward to the opportunity of being a good corporate citizen in the area.”
The location in Cassville will be a full-service facility and include Cornerstone Bank’s two subsidiaries, Cornerstone Investment Services and Cornerstone Home Mortgage Division, the bank’s brokerage, financial planning and residential mortgage divisions.
Cornerstone Bank, a $340 million dollar financial institution, is 108 years old and has been rapidly growing and expanding in recent years with locations in Eureka Springs, Holiday Island, Berryville, Huntsville and Harrison.
