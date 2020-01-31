The Holiday Season has long been a time of financial strain for many in our Communities. For those who have consumer loans at Cornerstone Bank, the bank’s annual offer of skipping a payment often proves helpful to those whose cash flow takes a hit during the season. Cornerstone Bank president Jason Tennant, however, believes the Skip-A-Payment program, which requires consumer loan customers to pay a nominal fee to utilize, can not only provide financial relief for customers but can also help families in need throughout the community.
Tennant today announced that Cornerstone Bank donated $3,000 back to the communities that the local bank serves, representing funds generated by the Skip-A-Payment program. The donations will allow various organizations to purchase necessary items for local families during hard times. “It’s a time a year many in our community struggle. This program is a win-win situation for both our customers and for those in the community,” Tennant explained. “By allowing our qualified loan customers the chance to defer a loan payment, we are helping our customers who may need a little extra financial support during the Holiday Season. By earmarking those funds to a needed cause, we are investing in the lives of friends and neighbors. We are truly proud to have created this program and hope that it will help generate countless smiles at this special time of year.”
A donation was made to each of the following communities. The Carnegie Public Library in Eureka Springs, His House Foundation in Berryville, Disabled American Veterans Boone County Chapter 6, and The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post #44 in Harrison totaling $3,000. All funds will be used to assist needy families in the markets Cornerstone Bank serves in Carroll and Boone County.
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Cornerstone Bank donated a total of $3,000 to three charities in the service area of Carroll and Boone Counties. The Disabled American Veterans Boone County Chapter 6, and The American Legion Allen-McKinney Post No. 44 accepted the donation with some of the Harrison staff members of Cornerstone Bank.
