Cornerstone Bank CEO Charlie Cross said there is a tremendous amount of interest in the spaces for lease at Cornerstone Plaza, but have purposely not signed any leases yet. The Plaza will be completed by the end of the year and “interest level in the spaces has been encouraging for the development and for Harrison,” Cross said. Call (479) 253-BANK for more information.
