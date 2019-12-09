DB-WEB-Cornerstone Bank-IMG_0063.jpg

Donna Braymer/Staff   

Cornerstone Bank CEO Charlie Cross said there is a tremendous amount of interest in the spaces for lease at Cornerstone Plaza, but have purposely not signed any leases yet. The Plaza will be completed by the end of the year and “interest level in the spaces has been encouraging for the development and for Harrison,” Cross said. Call (479) 253-BANK for more information.

 

Donna has written for the HDT for more than 19 years. When off the clock, she enjoys writing for children, teaching piano lessons and being a pastor's wife. The Braymers have three married sons and daughter-in-laws and 9 grandchildren.

