Cottages in the Meadow is a new housing development for residents 55 years and older. Located just off Cottonwood Road, they are centrally located and convenient to shopping centers, yet located in a quiet area surrounded by countryside views.
Owner and builder, Kevin Pillers said he has a complex of 44 units in Mountain Home and 17 senior apartments in Batesville and was excited about expanding to Harrison.
He got the idea when his own grandmother needed a place to live, but didn’t need assisted living yet.
“I’ve continued to tweak the design of the homes each time we build a complex and I'm very proud of how this design is working for our residents,” Pillers said. “This is actually our sixth redesign. We found smaller electric water heaters and a better location for them, which left a large closet in the bathroom. And when we added the stackable washer and dryer to the bathroom area, that left an additional walk-in storage area in the hallway. Our residents love all the storage,” Pillers said.
Another feature that residents love is the location of the electrical outlets. “We did the research and there are no regulations that state electrical outlets have to be at the baseboards. If someone is going to lose their balance, it’s easy to do so when plugging something in. So we’ve located all the outlets 32 inches off the floor.”
The Harrison location has 40 acres located between Cottonwood Road and Hwy. 43. Phase One of the project will have 12 units for a total of 24 homes.
Each home has two large bedrooms, a bath and a half, walk-in closets and lots of storage. A screened-in back porch give residents a great outdoor space. A deep covered carport area allows plenty of space to park a vehicle and have room for a table and chairs if they would like to sit outside at the front of the home. There is also another storage area for outdoor type items. One resident had her outdoor Christmas decorations stored there.
There are no long-term contracts. “One of my residents is 94-years old. There is no telling when she might need a different place to live. So if possible, I just ask for a 30-day notice when tenants need to move. Each unit rents for $1,050 a month. That price includes all utilities, cable, and internet. There are no HOA fees, and we do everything. We will change the air filters, light bulbs, smoke alarm batteries and do all the maintenance. That’s why I use energy efficient, high quality materials and appliances — I will be maintaining them,” he laughed.
Door handles are designed for ease of use for arthritic hands. A walk-in shower area with an optional chair is safer for older residents with lots of grip bars built-in to the bathroom area for additional support and safety.
A stackable apartment size washer and dryer is located in the largest bathroom off the master bedroom with access also available from the hallway.
Foreman and property manager, Fernando Perez said each unit is equipped with a disposal, dishwasher, ice maker and stove. “These are very nice appliances,” he said.
Another safety feature is the absence of steps. “There are no steps anywhere on this property,” Pillers said. “Steps are often hard for people to navigate and we designed this whole complex without using any steps.”
A new resident, Sandy Matheson said, “We are actually saving about a hundred dollars a month from the last place we lived and this space is bigger. It’s so nice and quiet here and of course everything is new. We love it.”
Dr. Abe Akel has one of the homes with some of his things in place and he said he likes it a lot.
Future plans will include some homes closer to Cottonwood Road with an additional community space. “But for now, we are going to fill these 24 units and see if there is a waiting list like I have in Mountain Home,” Pillers said.
Some of the cottages are rented, and haven’t been built yet. “We hope to have these 24 units completed by May 1.
The Cottages are located on Larkspur Lane just off Cottonwood Road a quarter mile from Walgreens. The street entrance is next to the new Harrison Fitness building.
For more information call or text (630) 880-9537.
