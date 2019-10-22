Two Harrison organizations receive funds
Springdale — Cox Charities is awarding more than $82,250 to Arkansas nonprofits this year through its Community Investment Grant program. Cox Charities, which is funded by local employees, is dedicated to positively impacting Arkansas in education, technology, social issues and the arts.
The grants are designed to assist 501(c)(3) organizations with outstanding programs that benefit the Arkansas Cox Communications service areas: Harrison/Berryville/Eureka Springs, Northwest Arkansas and the Fort Smith metro. Funds are targeted toward nonprofit programs that focus on education, technology, social issues and the arts.
“Through Cox Charities, our employees are excited to be able to give back to the communities where we live, work and serve,” said Curt Stamp, market vice president for Arkansas. “This employee funded program allows us to support the nonprofits that positively impact Arkansans, and that is something we are very proud of.”
Since, 2015, 63 nonprofit organizations have received funding through Community Investment Grants.
This year’s grant recipients include: Apple Seeds, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas, CASA of the 14th Judicial District, Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County, Children’s Emergency Shelter, Circle of Life, Community Services Clearinghouse, Hope Cancer Resources, Horses for Healing, Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, Restoration Village, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, Single Parent Scholarship Fund of Northwest Arkansas, Sunshines School & Development Center, The Brandon Burlsworth Foundation, Washington Regional Medical Foundation – Cancer Support Home and WelcomeHealth.
Cox Charities was created to strengthen Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact Arkansans in the areas of education, technology, health and the arts. In addition to Community Investment Grants, Cox Charities offers Innovation in Education Grants to Arkansas pre-K-12 teachers and classrooms; and a portion of the funds help Cox employees through the Cox Employee Relief Program.
Founded in 2015 through the annual contributions of nearly 300 employees, Cox Charities has pledged more than $455,000 in the Arkansas service area. In 2019 alone that amount is over $125,000 to continue fulfilling the Cox Charities mission of strengthening Cox communities through the support of programs that positively impact the communities in Arkansas that Cox serves.
Visit www.coxcharitiescentral.org for Cox Charities Community Investment Grant applications and more information.
